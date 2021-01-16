Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Godfrey carries Purdue Fort Wayne over Milwaukee 81-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 10:50
Godfrey carries Purdue Fort Wayne over Milwaukee 81-72

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jarred Godfrey had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Milwaukee 81-72 on Friday night.

Dylan Carl had 12 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (5-5, 4-5 Horizon League). Deonte Billups had 8 points and 10 rebounds. Jalon Pipkins added six rebounds.

DeAndre Gholston had 16 points for the Panthers (5-3, 4-2). Josh Thomas added 13 points. Tafari Simms had 10 points.

Te’Jon Lucas, the Panthers’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, had 5 points on 1-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-16 13:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB