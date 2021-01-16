Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tattersall lifts UC Riverside past Cal Poly 86-51

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 10:41
Tattersall lifts UC Riverside past Cal Poly 86-51

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Wil Tattersall had 19 points off the bench to lift UC Riverside to an 86-51 win over Cal Poly on Friday.

Tattersall shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Arinze Chidom had 14 points and seven rebounds for UC Riverside (5-3, 2-1 Big West Conference). Zyon Pullin added 13 points and six assists. Flynn Cameron had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Mustangs (2-7, 0-3), whose losing streak reached five games. Mark Crowe added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-16 11:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan