Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Vice president pays tribute to Taiwan's late puppet master

Li Tian-lu Museum country’s first educational institute dedicated to glove puppetry

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/16 11:04
Vice President Lai Ching-te (right) visits Li Tian-lu Hand Puppet Museum this week. (Presidential Office photo)

Vice President Lai Ching-te (right) visits Li Tian-lu Hand Puppet Museum this week. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) visited the Li Tian-lu (李天祿) Hand Puppet Museum earlier this week to pay tribute to the late Taiwanese puppet master.

According to a statement by the Presidential Office Thursday (Jan. 14), Lai took a trip to the New Taipei museum earlier this week to thank Li and his family for promoting traditional Taiwanese culture. During his visit, he enjoyed a performance by the Almost Like Life (亦宛然) puppet theater company, which was established by Li in 1931.

Lai said the performance reminded him of his childhood, when he would often be mesmerized by puppet shows in his hometown. He described Li as a "national treasure" and said the veteran puppeteer had helped define the unique art form in Taiwan.

Lai also praised Almost Like Life for its exquisite manipulation of the puppets and ability to establish different atmospheres with live music. He said the troupe's use of elements from Peking opera was another clever touch.

The vice president pointed out that the Li Tian-lu Hand Puppet Museum is Taiwan's first educational institute specializing in glove puppetry. He also praised the museum's substantial library of books and video and audio recordings about puppet theater, Taiwanese folk songs, and other traditional arts.

Vice president pays tribute to Taiwan's late puppet master
(Almost Like Life photo)

Vice president pays tribute to Taiwan's late puppet master
(Almost Like Life photo)

Lai Ching-te
Li Tian-lu
puppet theater
puppetry
puppets
puppet shows
artist
Taiwan artist
traditional arts

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese visual artist John Yuyi kicks off her solo exhibition in Taipei
Taiwanese visual artist John Yuyi kicks off her solo exhibition in Taipei
2021/01/12 20:39
Taiwan's Tainan celebrates grand opening of main library
Taiwan's Tainan celebrates grand opening of main library
2021/01/02 17:15
Vice President Lai pledges more funds, better pay for long-term caregivers in Taiwan
Vice President Lai pledges more funds, better pay for long-term caregivers in Taiwan
2020/12/25 12:30
Google celebrates Taiwanese puppet master's 110th birthday
Google celebrates Taiwanese puppet master's 110th birthday
2020/12/24 16:33
Taiwanese artists bag awards in annual Japanese manga contest
Taiwanese artists bag awards in annual Japanese manga contest
2020/12/17 12:18

Updated : 2021-01-16 11:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan