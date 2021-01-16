Vice president pays tribute to Taiwan's late puppet master

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) visited the Li Tian-lu (李天祿) Hand Puppet Museum earlier this week to pay tribute to the late Taiwanese puppet master.

According to a statement by the Presidential Office Thursday (Jan. 14), Lai took a trip to the New Taipei museum earlier this week to thank Li and his family for promoting traditional Taiwanese culture. During his visit, he enjoyed a performance by the Almost Like Life (亦宛然) puppet theater company, which was established by Li in 1931.

Lai said the performance reminded him of his childhood, when he would often be mesmerized by puppet shows in his hometown. He described Li as a "national treasure" and said the veteran puppeteer had helped define the unique art form in Taiwan.

Lai also praised Almost Like Life for its exquisite manipulation of the puppets and ability to establish different atmospheres with live music. He said the troupe's use of elements from Peking opera was another clever touch.

The vice president pointed out that the Li Tian-lu Hand Puppet Museum is Taiwan's first educational institute specializing in glove puppetry. He also praised the museum's substantial library of books and video and audio recordings about puppet theater, Taiwanese folk songs, and other traditional arts.



(Almost Like Life photo)



(Almost Like Life photo)