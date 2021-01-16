Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Martin carries Monmouth past Quinnipiac 92-80 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 09:37
Martin carries Monmouth past Quinnipiac 92-80 in OT

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Melik Martin had a career-high 23 points and Deion Hammond added 21 points as Monmouth topped Quinnipiac 92-80 in overtime on Friday.

Marcus McClary forced the extra period with a baseline jumper just before the buzzer. Hammond scored seven points in overtime and Martin added six.

George Papas had 16 points for Monmouth (6-4, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). McClary added 11 points and eight rebounds. The Hawks forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

Jacob Rigoni had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Bobcats (3-4, 1-2). Tymu Chenery added 17 points and Tyrese Williams had 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-16 11:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan