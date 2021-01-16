Alexa
Anderson leads Western Kentucky over Marshall 81-73

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 09:17
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Josh Anderson scored a season-high 22 points and Charles Bassey added 21 points with 18 rebounds and four blocks as Western Kentucky got past Marshall 81-73 on Friday.

Carson Williams had nine rebounds for Western Kentucky (10-4, 3-2 Conference USA).

Taevion Kinsey and Jannson Williams each had 19 points for the Thundering Herd (7-3, 1-2). Andrew Taylor had nine assists and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

