Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

A man of letters: Yogi Berra to be featured on new stamp

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 08:30
FILE - In this February 1958 file photo, New York Yankee catcher Yogi Berra, troubled with a skin infection, wears white gloves to protect his hands a...

FILE - In this February 1958 file photo, New York Yankee catcher Yogi Berra, troubled with a skin infection, wears white gloves to protect his hands a...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yogi Berra will soon be all over — your mail, that is.

The New York Yankees great known for his funny malaprops will be featured on a new stamp this year, the U.S. Postal Service announced Friday, truly making him a man of letters.

A 10-time World Series champion as a player and three-time AL MVP, Berra filled baseball’s record book along with “Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations.”

Among his more notable Yogi-isms: “It ain’t over till it’s over” and “when you come to a fork in the road, take it” and “the future ain’t what it used to be.”

Born as Lawrence Peter Berra, the Hall of Fame catcher died in 2015 at 90.

The preliminary design of Berra’s stamp shows him smiling in catcher's gear while wearing Yankees pinstripes.

Author Ursula K. Le Guin and artist Emilio Sanchez also will be portrayed on stamps this year, along with ones depicting a mallard duck, sun science and tap dancing.

The issue date for the new stamps will be announced later, and maybe fans will flock to the post office to get Berra’s stamp.

Or maybe not.

As Yogi famously said about a popular spot: “Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-16 10:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan