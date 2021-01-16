Alexa
Kiss scores 22 to lift Bryant over St. Francis (Pa.) 72-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 08:08
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 22 points as Bryant beat St. Francis (Pa.) 72-63 on Friday.

Michael Green III had 16 points for Bryant (10-3, 6-2 Northeast Conference). Chris Childs added 11 points, and Hall Elisias had nine points, 20 rebounds and three blocks. Kiss made 4 of 6 3-pointers and had six rebounds.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 18 points for the Red Flash (2-7, 1-4). Marlon Hargis added 12 points and eight rebounds. Josh Cohen had eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Red Flash with the win. St. Francis defeated Bryant 89-82 Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-16 10:21 GMT+08:00

