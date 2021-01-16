Alexa
Thomas lifts Mount St. Mary's past Merrimack 63-52

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 07:41
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Deandre Thomas had 18 points off the bench to lead Mount St. Mary’s to a 63-52 win over Merrimack on Friday.

Mezie Offurum had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (4-5, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Josh Reaves added 12 points, and Damian Chong Qui had 10 points and 10 assists. Thomas shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Jordan McKoy and Mikey Watkins each had 11 points for the Warriors (1-3, 1-3). Ziggy Reid had seven rebounds.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Warriors this season. Mount St. Mary’s defeated Merrimack 77-57 Thursday.

Updated : 2021-01-16 08:55 GMT+08:00

