Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP source: Red Sox's Devers agrees to $4,575,000 deal

By KYLE HIGHTOWER , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/16 07:36
AP source: Red Sox's Devers agrees to $4,575,000 deal

BOSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the terms says the Red Sox have agreed to a $4,575,000, one-year deal with third baseman Rafael Devers that avoided salary arbitration..

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because details have not been announced by the team.

The 24-year-old Devers had a breakout season in 2019, when he batted .311 with 32 homers and 115 RBIs, leading the majors with 54 doubles and 359 total bases and finishing 12th in the AL MVP voting.

But last year was a setback: He hit .263 while committing 14 errors at third base —the most in the majors. The next closest was 11. Devers earned $256,481 prorated of a $692,500 salary last season.

With Devers’ deal the Red have come to terms will all their arbitration-eligible players this offseason. In December Boston agreed to one-year contracts with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez ($8.3 million) right-handers Matt Barnes ($4.5 million), Ryan Brasier ($1.25 million) and Austin Brice ($870,000) and catcher Kevin Plawecki ($1.6 million).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-16 08:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs