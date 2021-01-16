Kiana Williams makes 6 3s, No. 1 Stanford routs Utah 82-54

Utah's Brynna Maxwell (11) and Peyton McFarland (42) defend against Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball... Utah's Brynna Maxwell (11) and Peyton McFarland (42) defend against Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kiana Williams scored 18 points and Hannah Jump had 15 — both all on 3-pointers — to help No. 1 Stanford rout Utah 82-54 on Friday.

Williams was 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and Jump 5 for 10. Stanford (11-0, 8-0 Pac-12) was 14 for 36 overall from long range. The Cardinal improved to 26-1 against the Utes (3-8, 2-8).

Lexie Hull and Ashten Pretchel each had 14 points, and Pretchel added seven rebounds.

Kemery Martin led Utah with 11 points, and Kennedy McQueen added 10 points and six rebounds. The Utes shot 41% from the field and struggled to adapt to relentless defensive pressure from Stanford during the first three quarters.

Stanford closed the first quarter with a 15-0 to take a 23-8 lead. The Cardinal forced six turnovers during that six-minute stretch and scored seven points off those turnovers.

Stanford opened the second half with a 16-1 run to make it 56-26. Williams fueled the run with back-to-back 3-pointers and Jump punctuated it with a 3-pointer that gave the Cardinal a 30-point lead.

THE BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal won their eighth consecutive road game of the season by being disruptive on defense. Stanford forced 17 turnovers and scored 20 points off those turnovers.

Utah: The Utes lost their fourth straight game against a Top 15 opponent in lopsided fashion. Utah never got on track offensively when it mattered, enduring prolonged scoring droughts during the first and third quarters.

UP NEXT

Stanford: At Colorado on Sunday.

Utah: Hosts California on Sunday.

