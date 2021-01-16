Judge, Yankees agree at to $10,175,000, 1-year contract

FILE - New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) stands on first after hitting a bloop single to short center field during the first inning of a... FILE - New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) stands on first after hitting a bloop single to short center field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in New York, in this Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, file photo. Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is among roughly 125 players who entered Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, eligible to exchange salary arbitration figures with their teams.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Slugging outfielder Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided arbitration when they agreed Friday to a one-year contract worth $10,175,000.

Judge had his third straight injury-interrupted season since winning the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year award, hitting .257 with nine homers and 22 RBIs in 101 at-bats and 28 games. After homering in his first five games, he strained his right calf and played just once between Aug. 11 and Sept. 16.

The two-time All-Star was limited to 112 games in 2018 by a broken bone in his right wrist when by hit by a pitch from Kansas City’s Jakob Junis and to 102 games in 2019 by a strained oblique muscle.

He earned $3,148,148 in prorated pay last year from an $8.5 million salary. Judge is eligible for free agency after the 2022 season.

