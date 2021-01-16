Alexa
Judge, Yankees agree at to $10,175,000, 1-year contract

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 03:59
FILE - New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) stands on first after hitting a bloop single to short center field during the first inning of a...

NEW YORK (AP) — Slugging outfielder Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided arbitration when they agreed Friday to a one-year contract worth $10,175,000.

Judge had his third straight injury-interrupted season since winning the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year award, hitting .257 with nine homers and 22 RBIs in 101 at-bats and 28 games. After homering in his first five games, he strained his right calf and played just once between Aug. 11 and Sept. 16.

The two-time All-Star was limited to 112 games in 2018 by a broken bone in his right wrist when by hit by a pitch from Kansas City’s Jakob Junis and to 102 games in 2019 by a strained oblique muscle.

He earned $3,148,148 in prorated pay last year from an $8.5 million salary. Judge is eligible for free agency after the 2022 season.

