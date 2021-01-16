New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|130.25
|Up
|.85
|Mar
|127.35
|131.75
|126.80
|128.15
|Up
|.80
|May
|129.30
|133.75
|128.90
|130.25
|Up
|.85
|Jul
|131.05
|135.60
|130.80
|132.15
|Up
|.90
|Sep
|132.50
|137.25
|132.50
|134.00
|Up
|.95
|Dec
|135.05
|139.20
|134.70
|136.00
|Up
|.95
|Mar
|136.30
|140.85
|136.30
|137.80
|Up
|.95
|May
|137.75
|141.65
|137.75
|138.65
|Up
|.85
|Jul
|139.30
|142.25
|138.65
|139.35
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|140.10
|142.90
|139.25
|139.95
|Up
|.65
|Dec
|140.90
|143.75
|139.95
|140.75
|Up
|.60
|Mar
|144.35
|144.35
|140.85
|141.60
|Up
|.60
|May
|142.25
|Up
|.55
|Jul
|142.75
|Up
|.65
|Sep
|143.20
|Up
|.65
|Dec
|143.80
|144.45
|142.95
|144.45
|Up
|.65