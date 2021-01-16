Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 130.25 Up .85
Mar 127.35 131.75 126.80 128.15 Up .80
May 129.30 133.75 128.90 130.25 Up .85
Jul 131.05 135.60 130.80 132.15 Up .90
Sep 132.50 137.25 132.50 134.00 Up .95
Dec 135.05 139.20 134.70 136.00 Up .95
Mar 136.30 140.85 136.30 137.80 Up .95
May 137.75 141.65 137.75 138.65 Up .85
Jul 139.30 142.25 138.65 139.35 Up .75
Sep 140.10 142.90 139.25 139.95 Up .65
Dec 140.90 143.75 139.95 140.75 Up .60
Mar 144.35 144.35 140.85 141.60 Up .60
May 142.25 Up .55
Jul 142.75 Up .65
Sep 143.20 Up .65
Dec 143.80 144.45 142.95 144.45 Up .65

Updated : 2021-01-16 05:52 GMT+08:00

