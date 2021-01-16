Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Right-hander Reyes Moronta reaches one-year deal with Giants

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 04:20
Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson, right, is tagged out by San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano trying to stretch his single during the ...
San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores (41) is congratulated by Austin Slater (13) and Donovan Solano, right, after hitting a three-run home run against ...
San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano grimaces after being hit by a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning of a baseball game on ...
San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano (7) hits a single to drive in a run against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game on Mo...

Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson, right, is tagged out by San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano trying to stretch his single during the ...

San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores (41) is congratulated by Austin Slater (13) and Donovan Solano, right, after hitting a three-run home run against ...

San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano grimaces after being hit by a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning of a baseball game on ...

San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano (7) hits a single to drive in a run against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game on Mo...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Reyes Moronta agreed to a $695,000, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Friday to avoid salary arbitration.

The 28-year-old reliever didn’t pitch during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season as he worked back from shoulder surgery. There had been hope he might get into a game before the end of the season, when the Giants lost on the season’s final day to miss the playoffs.

Moronta is 8-9 over three seasons with San Francisco, going 3-7 with a 2.86 ERA over 56 2/3 innings and 56 appearances in 2019 after going 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 69 outings the year before.

Moronta earned $217,963 in prorated pay of his $588,500 salary during the shortened 60-game seasonr.

Versatile infielder Donovan Solano was San Francisco's remaining arbitration-eligible player.

“We’re certainly hoping we can get those deals wrapped up this week,” Giants executive Farhan Zaidi said last Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-16 05:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines