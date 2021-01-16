Right-hander Reyes Moronta reaches one-year deal with Giants

San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano (7) hits a single to drive in a run against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game on Mo... San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano (7) hits a single to drive in a run against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano grimaces after being hit by a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning of a baseball game on ... San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano grimaces after being hit by a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning of a baseball game on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores (41) is congratulated by Austin Slater (13) and Donovan Solano, right, after hitting a three-run home run against ... San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores (41) is congratulated by Austin Slater (13) and Donovan Solano, right, after hitting a three-run home run against the the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson, right, is tagged out by San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano trying to stretch his single during the ... Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson, right, is tagged out by San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano trying to stretch his single during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Reyes Moronta agreed to a $695,000, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Friday to avoid salary arbitration.

The 28-year-old reliever didn’t pitch during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season as he worked back from shoulder surgery. There had been hope he might get into a game before the end of the season, when the Giants lost on the season’s final day to miss the playoffs.

Moronta is 8-9 over three seasons with San Francisco, going 3-7 with a 2.86 ERA over 56 2/3 innings and 56 appearances in 2019 after going 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 69 outings the year before.

Moronta earned $217,963 in prorated pay of his $588,500 salary during the shortened 60-game seasonr.

Versatile infielder Donovan Solano was San Francisco's remaining arbitration-eligible player.

“We’re certainly hoping we can get those deals wrapped up this week,” Giants executive Farhan Zaidi said last Saturday.

