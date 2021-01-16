New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jan
|362.90
|363.15
|359.65
|360.30 Down 6.50
|Feb
|365.00
|365.00
|359.35
|360.10 Down 6.40
|Mar
|367.35
|368.40
|358.65
|360.20 Down 6.25
|Apr
|366.65
|367.65
|359.30
|360.55 Down 6.20
|May
|367.55
|368.60
|359.00
|360.70 Down 6.10
|Jun
|363.95
|364.05
|359.90
|360.85 Down 6.05
|Jul
|367.25
|368.50
|359.15
|360.85 Down 6.00
|Aug
|363.00
|363.00
|360.90
|360.90 Down 6.00
|Sep
|367.70
|367.70
|359.25
|360.75 Down 5.90
|Oct
|360.75 Down 5.90
|Nov
|360.65 Down 5.80
|Dec
|367.00
|367.50
|359.00
|360.35 Down 5.80
|Jan
|360.20 Down 5.85
|Feb
|360.10 Down 5.85
|Mar
|359.85
|359.85
|359.75
|359.75 Down 5.80
|Apr
|359.85 Down 5.80
|May
|359.45 Down 5.95
|Jun
|359.70 Down 5.95
|Jul
|359.20 Down 6.05
|Aug
|359.30 Down 6.05
|Sep
|359.00 Down 6.05
|Oct
|359.25 Down 6.05
|Nov
|359.20 Down 6.35
|Dec
|358.80 Down 6.40
|Mar
|366.00
|366.00
|358.75
|358.75 Down 6.40
|May
|359.10 Down 6.40
|Jul
|359.60 Down 6.40
|Sep
|359.85 Down 6.40
|Dec
|360.30 Down 6.40
|Mar
|359.70 Down 6.40
|May
|359.65 Down 6.40
|Jul
|359.70 Down 6.40
|Sep
|359.75 Down 6.40
|Dec
|360.30 Down 6.40
|Mar
|360.35 Down 6.40
|May
|360.40 Down 6.40
|Jul
|360.45 Down 6.40
|Sep
|360.50 Down 6.40
|Dec
|360.90 Down 6.40
|Mar
|360.65 Down 6.40