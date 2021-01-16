Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 04:19
BC-US--Copper, US

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jan 362.90 363.15 359.65 360.30 Down 6.50
Feb 365.00 365.00 359.35 360.10 Down 6.40
Mar 367.35 368.40 358.65 360.20 Down 6.25
Apr 366.65 367.65 359.30 360.55 Down 6.20
May 367.55 368.60 359.00 360.70 Down 6.10
Jun 363.95 364.05 359.90 360.85 Down 6.05
Jul 367.25 368.50 359.15 360.85 Down 6.00
Aug 363.00 363.00 360.90 360.90 Down 6.00
Sep 367.70 367.70 359.25 360.75 Down 5.90
Oct 360.75 Down 5.90
Nov 360.65 Down 5.80
Dec 367.00 367.50 359.00 360.35 Down 5.80
Jan 360.20 Down 5.85
Feb 360.10 Down 5.85
Mar 359.85 359.85 359.75 359.75 Down 5.80
Apr 359.85 Down 5.80
May 359.45 Down 5.95
Jun 359.70 Down 5.95
Jul 359.20 Down 6.05
Aug 359.30 Down 6.05
Sep 359.00 Down 6.05
Oct 359.25 Down 6.05
Nov 359.20 Down 6.35
Dec 358.80 Down 6.40
Mar 366.00 366.00 358.75 358.75 Down 6.40
May 359.10 Down 6.40
Jul 359.60 Down 6.40
Sep 359.85 Down 6.40
Dec 360.30 Down 6.40
Mar 359.70 Down 6.40
May 359.65 Down 6.40
Jul 359.70 Down 6.40
Sep 359.75 Down 6.40
Dec 360.30 Down 6.40
Mar 360.35 Down 6.40
May 360.40 Down 6.40
Jul 360.45 Down 6.40
Sep 360.50 Down 6.40
Dec 360.90 Down 6.40
Mar 360.65 Down 6.40

Updated : 2021-01-16 05:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines