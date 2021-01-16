Alexa
Wiggins scores 21, Maryland beats Division II Wingate 100-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 03:22
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Aaron Wiggins scored 21 points, making four of Maryland's 12 3-pointers, and the Terrapins beat Division-II member Wingate 100-58 on Friday.

The matchup was announced on Wednesday after Maryland's originally scheduled game against Nebraska was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Cornhusker program.

Galin Smith added 13 points, and Hakim Hart and Darryl Morsell each scored 11 for Maryland (8-6). James Graham III had 10 for his first points as a Terp, and Donta Scott was the only starter not in double figures with nine points.

Maryland had its lead trimmed to 24-23 before scoring 22 of the next 27 points for an 18-point lead. Wiggins scored 12 of his 18 first-half points during the spurt.

Smith scored 11 of Maryland's first 15 points of the second half to help build a 26-point lead as Wingate didn't make a field goal for five minutes.

Francis Sio scored 18 points and Miguel Priest added 11 for Wingate, which played the game as an exhibition. The Bulldogs were held to 19-of-63 shooting (30.2%), while Maryland shot 60.4%.

Maryland's next three scheduled games are against No. 7 Michigan (on Tuesday), 23rd-ranked Minnesota and No. 9 Wisconsin.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-16 04:23 GMT+08:00

