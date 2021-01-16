Alexa
PSG coach Pochettino tests positive for virus

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 02:39
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the French league game at Angers on Saturday as he self-isolates.

Pochettino's assistants, Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino, will take charge against Angers, PSG said on Friday.

Pochettino took over this month after Thomas Tuchel was fired, and on Wednesday he won the first silverware of his career when PSG beat Marseille in the Champions Trophy.

PSG had players missing for that game after testing positive for COVID-19.

PSG's players hugged each other in a big group after the final whistle as they celebrated.

Pochettino was not wearing a face mask when he was hugged by Neymar after he scored a late penalty, nor when joining in trophy celebrations with the players.

Updated : 2021-01-16 04:21 GMT+08:00

