Hernandez, Stripling agree to 1-year deals with Blue Jays

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 02:17
TORONTO (AP) — Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez agreed to a $4,325,000, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, who reached a $3 million, one-year deal with right-hander Ross Stripling.

The pair were the only Blue Jays remaining eligible for arbitration going into Friday's scheduled exchange of proposed figures.

Hernandez, 28, hit .230 with 16 homers and 34 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season, tied for fifth in the AL in home runs. His seven assists tied for the big league lead among outfielders.

He earned $223,037 in prorated pay from a salary of $602,200 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Stripling, 31, went 3-3 with a 5.84 ERA over nine starts and three relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Blue Jays, who acquired him in a trade on Aug. 31.

Striping earned $1,722,222 in prorated pay from a $2.1 million contract, part of his money protected by its inclusion as a signing bonus.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-16 04:20 GMT+08:00

