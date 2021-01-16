AP PHOTOS: Shopping and dining out: Wuhan a year later

A man wears his mask as the sun sets along the riverbank in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Couples go on dates, fam... A man wears his mask as the sun sets along the riverbank in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Couples go on dates, families dine out at restaurants, shoppers flock to stores. Face masks aside, people are going about their daily life pretty much as before in the Chinese city that was first hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A child attempts to throw sticks into a container to win prizes along a shopping street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Residents taking the ferry stands near a Chinese national flag in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

A resident wearing a mask past by a mural depicting idyllic home life in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

A woman wearing a mask visits the iconic Yellow Crane Tower, a popular tourist site in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

A view from the iconic Yellow Crane Tower, a popular tourist site in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Children rings a bell as they visit the iconic Yellow Crane Tower, a popular tourist site in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Visitors wear masks as they visit the iconic Yellow Crane Tower, a popular tourist site in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

A man wearing a mask is silhouetted as the sun sets along the riverbank in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

A dog rests as residents stand near meat hung out to dry in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Residents enjoy the sunset along the riverbank in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Workers wearing masks at a jewelry shop waits for customers in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

A woman wearing a mask steps out from an eatery in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Visitors to a popular shopping street gather in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

A man wears a mask on the streets of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

WUHAN, China (AP) — Couples go on dates, families dine out at restaurants, shoppers flock to stores. Face masks aside, people are going about their daily life pretty much as normal in the Chinese city that was first hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's a remarkable turnaround for the 11 million residents of Wuhan, a city devastated by the coronavirus. The commercial hub on the mighty Yangtze river spent 76 days in lockdown last year, from January to April. Overwhelmed hospitals sent the less seriously ill home, where they infected others. More than 3,800 people died, accounting for nearly 90% of the official coronavirus deaths in mainland China.

Today, some residents marvel that what was once considered the most dangerous place because of the pandemic may now be one of the safest. Bundled up against the winter cold, they walk briskly down a pedestrian-only shopping street that was a ghost town at the height of the outbreak.

Authorities remain on guard ahead of next month’s Lunar New Year holiday, when Chinese typically return to their hometowns for family gatherings. Even a World Health Organization team, which arrived from overseas this week to investigate the origins of the virus, is being made to quarantine for 14 days.