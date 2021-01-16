Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 01:55
UConn recruit graduates early, quickly joins No. 4 Huskies

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn recruit Saylor Poffenbarger has enrolled in classes at the school and will join the fourth-ranked Huskies this season, coach Geno Auriemma announced Friday.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Middletown, Maryland, was expected to be part of next year's freshman class.

But after graduating early from high school and completing the academic requirements for admission, she has enrolled at UConn for the spring semester. She will be eligible to participate in team activities and play this season after completing a medical quarantine, the school said.

She is scheduled to arrive on campus this weekend.

"This is an unprecedented event for us for a lot of reasons, but this is an unprecedented year,” Auriemma said in a statement. “Opportunities have presented themselves that weren’t available for the past. I’m excited for Saylor and her family that they wanted to take advantage of this opportunity and I can’t wait to coach her in practice and have her as part of the team.”

Poffenbarger, an all-state player in Maryland in 2018 and 2019, was part of the national team that won the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. She averaged 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the tournament.

For AP women’s basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

