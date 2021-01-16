Alexa
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration

By JILL COLVIN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/16 01:27
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been made public.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration — breaking tradition — after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Biden’s presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides.

