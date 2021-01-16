Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Creighton dorm evacuated after student tries to make ricin

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 00:40
Creighton dorm evacuated after student tries to make ricin

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police and firefighters evacuated a Creighton University dormitory after a student at the Nebraska school told emergency room staff that she had tried to make the poison ricin in her dorm room in an attempt to harm herself.

Officials also temporarily shut down the Creighton University Medical Center emergency room on the university's campus in Omaha as a precaution, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The scramble to head off any possible ricin exposure began around 9 p.m. Thursday, when police were contacted, Omaha Police Officer Joseph Nickerson said. The woman told emergency room staff that the ricin-making materials were still in her dorm room, so staffers contacted police and fire departments, Nickerson said.

About 50 Creighton students were evacuated from Davis Square apartments and moved to other campus housing. Nickerson said a hazardous materials crew cleaned the building. Normally, about 260 students would occupy Davis Square, officials said, but the coronavirus pandemic has closed in-person classes at the university, leading to fewer students living in dorms.

Ricin is a poison found naturally in castor beans. When extracted and purified, it can be used as a lethal poison. A few milligrams is enough to kill an adult if it’s eaten, injected or inhaled. There is no antidote for ricin poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

___

This story has been corrected to indicate that police were contacted on Thursday, not Friday.

Updated : 2021-01-16 02:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs