Olympic champion says she was assaulted by sports official

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 00:09
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou of Greece has accused an unnamed sporting official of sexually assaulting her in 1998 during preparations for the Sydney Games.

Bekatorou, who won gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics, said the male official from the Hellenic Sailing Federation performed a “lewd act” after inviting her to his hotel room to discuss team preparations.

Bekatorou said she had made it clear that the act was not consensual, adding that she was left feeling “exhausted and humiliated.”

The 43-year-old Bekatorou, who also won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, made the allegation Thursday while speaking at an online event organized by the ministry of culture and sport. A transcript of the event was released Friday.

She did not name the official but described him as having a senior rank in the federation.

In a statement Friday, the sailing federation said it had not received any formal or informal complaint from Bekatorou but urged her to make one.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-16 01:19 GMT+08:00

