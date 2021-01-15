Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Dominic Smith, Mets agree to $2.55 million, 1-year contract

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 23:52
Dominic Smith, Mets agree to $2.55 million, 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman outfielder Dominic Smith and the New York Mets avoided arbitration Friday when they agreed to a $2.55 million, one-year contract.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a huge breakout during the pandemic-shortened season, forcing his way into the everyday lineup and hitting .316 with 10 home runs, 21 doubles, 42 RBIs and a .993 OPS in 50 games.

He earned $214,380 prorated from his $578,826 salary.

Smith’s natural position is first base, creating a bit of a potential logjam with Mets slugger Pete Alonso. If the National League adopts the designated hitter again, problem solved. If not, Smith could see plenty of playing time in left field, where his shortcomings and inexperience are evident. Even team president Sandy Alderson acknowledged that wouldn’t be ideal.

Eight Mets remained eligible to exchange proposed arbitration salaries with the team Friday, including new shortstop Francisco Lindor. Others eligible were outfielder Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo, closer Edwin Díaz, right-handers Miguel Castro, Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo, and third baseman-outfielder J.D. Davis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-16 01:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs