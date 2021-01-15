Jacobson Pharma’s Proposed Spin-off and Separate Listing of JBM (Healthcare) Limited on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Declaration of Conditional Special Interim Dividend

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 January 2021 - Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited ("Jacobson Pharma" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 2633), a leading company engaged in the research, development, production, marketing and sale of generic drugs and proprietary medicines, today announced the declaration of a conditional special interim dividend by way of a distribution in specie of an aggregate of 241,777,625 JBM Shares, representing approximately 27.1% of the total number of JBM Shares in issue immediately upon completion of the proposed spin-off, to the qualifying shareholders.

As of today, the total number of issued shares of the Company ("Shares") is 1,934,221,000. Assuming there is no change in the total number of shares from today up to 29 January 2021 (the "Record Date"), the qualifying shareholders will receive one JBM Share for every eight Shares held on the Record Date.

The distribution is conditional on the public offer becoming unconditional in all respects. If such condition is not satisfied, the proposed spin-off will not take place and the distribution will not be made.

For more details, please refer to the link of announcement: https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0115/2021011501333.pdf





About Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (雅各臣科研製藥有限公司；Stock Code: 2633)

Jacobson Pharma is a leading generic drug company in Hong Kong. The Group also carries a portfolio of proprietary brands, notably Po Chai Pills (「保濟丸」), Ho Chai Kung TjiThung San (「何濟公止痛退熱散」), Contractubex Scar Gel (「秀碧除疤膏」), Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil (「飛鷹活絡油」), Tong Tai Chung Woodlok Oil (「唐太宗活絡油」), Doan's Ointment (「兜安氏藥膏」), Saplingtan (「十靈丹」), Shiling Oil (「十靈油」) and Col-gan Tablet (「傷風克」), which have been widely recognised by the market. In the strategic expansion of its branded healthcare business platform, the Group has introduced health and wellness brands and products such as Dr. Freeman®Flu/RSV Combo (「Dr. Freeman醫臣®流感／呼吸道合胞病毒家用式診斷套件」), SmartfishHealth Nutrition Products (「Smartfish健康營養產品」), Dr. Freeman® Infection Control Product Series (「Dr. Freeman醫臣®感染控制產品系列」) and Dr Freeman COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit (「Dr. Freeman醫臣®COVID-19快速測試套件」), among other reputable brands represented in overseas markets such as Excilor and Weisen-U.

The Group aims at the continued strategic enrichment of both of its generic drug and branded healthcare portfolios through the addition of high value-added products. With its corporate headquarters based in Hong Kong, the Group has also established its operating subsidiaries in China, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore and Cambodia forming a regional commercial platform to tap the market potential in the Asia Pacific and Greater China region. Jacobson Pharma has been a constituent stock of MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index since 1 June 2017. For more details about Jacobson Pharma, please visit the Group's website: http://www.jacobsonpharma.com