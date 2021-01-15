Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Woman fatally shot as she pursues man who stole cellphone

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 23:13
Woman fatally shot as she pursues man who stole cellphone

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who stole a woman's cellphone after she set it on the counter at a Cleveland convenience store fatally shot her when she chased after him, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Glenville neighborhood.

Andrea Randle, 32, was shopping in the store when she put her phone down, police said. The man grabbed the phone and left the store.

Randle chased after the man for about three blocks until he turned and shot her once in the head. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported. The shooter remains at large.

Updated : 2021-01-16 01:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs