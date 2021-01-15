Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 23:09
Through Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 2 0 5 5 4 0 0 0 0 2 0.0
Joel Farabee Philadelphia 1 1 3 4 2 0 0 0 0 4 25.0
Connor McDavid Edmonton 2 3 1 4 1 2 1 0 1 14 21.4
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 2 0 3 3 1 2 0 0 0 7 0.0
Jonathan Drouin Montreal 1 0 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.0
Kailer Yamamoto Edmonton 2 1 2 3 3 6 0 0 0 5 20.0
John Tavares Toronto 1 1 2 3 2 0 1 0 0 5 20.0
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 1 1 2 3 1 0 1 0 0 5 20.0
T.J. Oshie Washington 1 1 2 3 1 2 1 0 0 3 33.3
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota 1 1 2 3 3 0 0 0 1 2 50.0
Evander Kane San Jose 1 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 7 14.3
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 1 1 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 3 33.3
William Nylander Toronto 1 2 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 3 66.7
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 2 2 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 10 20.0
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 66.7
Tomas Hertl San Jose 1 2 1 3 2 0 1 0 0 3 66.7
Taylor Hall Buffalo 1 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 2 50.0
John Carlson Washington 1 1 1 2 -2 0 0 0 0 6 16.7
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 1 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 33.3
Josh Anderson Montreal 1 2 0 2 1 2 0 0 0 7 28.6

Updated : 2021-01-16 01:17 GMT+08:00

