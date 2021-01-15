SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|18
|14
|Birmingham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|14
|Macon
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|10
|10
|Huntsville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|10
|Knoxville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|9
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.