By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 23:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

NHL Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 3 0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Nashville 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Detroit 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0 2 4 0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 6 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Washington 1 1 0 0 2 6 4 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
New Jersey 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
Buffalo 1 0 1 0 0 4 6 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0 0 3 6 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 8 7 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 7 8 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1
Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Arizona 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

Boston 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Calgary 3, OT

Edmonton 5, Vancouver 2

Vegas 5, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Washington 6, Buffalo 4

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Carolina 3, Detroit 0

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 4, Arizona 3, SO

Dallas at Florida, ppd

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, ppd

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd

Monday's Games

Columbus at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-01-16 01:17 GMT+08:00

