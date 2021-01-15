All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Nashville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Columbus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|4
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|New Jersey
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Edmonton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Vancouver
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Montreal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Calgary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Colorado
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Anaheim
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Boston 3, New Jersey 2, SO
Winnipeg 4, Calgary 3, OT
Edmonton 5, Vancouver 2
Vegas 5, Anaheim 2
Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Washington 6, Buffalo 4
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Carolina 3, Detroit 0
Nashville 3, Columbus 1
San Jose 4, Arizona 3, SO
Dallas at Florida, ppd
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd
Columbus at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.