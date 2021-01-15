Alexa
US industrial production jumps 1.6% in December

By MATT OTT , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/15 22:28
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. industrial production rose 1.6% in December, a third straight monthly gain, but remains below its pre-pandemic level.

The December gain in industrial output followed a 0.5% increase in November and a 1% increase in October, the Federal Reserve reported Friday. Even with those gains, industrial output is still about 3.3% below its level in February before the pandemic hit.

Manufacturing increased 0.9% while mining production rose 1.6%. Utilities' output rose 6.2% as a rebound in December demand followed unseasonably warm weather in November.

U.S. industry operated at 74.5% of capacity in December, still below the pre-pandemic rate of 76.9% in February.

Updated : 2021-01-15 23:43 GMT+08:00

