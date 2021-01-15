Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Citigroup 4Q profit down 7%, revenue drops by 10%

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 21:40
Citigroup 4Q profit down 7%, revenue drops by 10%

NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. says earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 fell 7% to $4.63 billion.

The New York-based bank said it had earnings of $2.08 per share, down from $2.15 per share a year earlier. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $2.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $16.5 billion, down 10% from a year ago and below Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.58 billion.

Citigroup educed its credit loss reserves by $1.5 billion due to an improved outlook for the global economy and a reduction in credit losses in its global consumer banking division. The amount set aside for potentially bad loans remains elevated, however, at $25 billion, about double what it was at the end of 2019.

Citigroup shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 1%. The stock has dropped 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was partially generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on C at https://www.zacks.com/ap/C

Updated : 2021-01-15 23:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid