Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lockerbie bomber family loses appeal to overturn conviction

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 21:07
Lockerbie bomber family loses appeal to overturn conviction

LONDON (AP) — The family of a Libyan convicted in the Lockerbie bombing has lost an appeal in a court in Scotland to have his conviction overturned posthumously.

Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was jailed for life in 2001 for his involvement in the attack on Pan Am flight 103, which crashed in Scotland during a flight from London to New York on Dec. 21, 1988. The bombing killed all 259 people aboard the plane and another 11 on the ground.

Al-Megrahi was found guilty of mass murder, but the family of the former intelligence officer has long claimed his innocence. They plan to appeal to the U.K. Supreme Court.

Al-Megrahi lost one appeal and abandoned another before being freed in 2009 on compassionate grounds because he was terminally ill with cancer.

He died in Libya in 2012, still protesting his innocence. His family has sought to overturn the murder conviction, citing concerns about the evidence, including doubts about the timer alleged to have detonated the bomb.

Updated : 2021-01-15 22:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid