Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Advocates: Carolina breeders supporting cockfighting in Guam

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 21:20
Advocates: Carolina breeders supporting cockfighting in Guam

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Animal rights advocates said breeders in North Carolina have shipped more than 1,000 live roosters to Guam, charging as much as $2,000 for each bird in the island’s cockfighting trade.

The groups, Animal Wellness Action and Animal Wellness Foundation, on Thursday sent letters to U.S. attorneys in North Carolina, urging an investigation into animal cruelty across the state, news outlets reported.

“North Carolina has been the Eastern hotbed of cockfighting,” Wayne Pacelle, Animal Wellness Action’s president, said in a Zoom call with reporters. “We take no pride. We don’t relish the idea of people going to prison for these activities. We want them to stop.”

His group looked at shipping records in Guam over a course of several years, and Pacelle said they found 9,000 roosters were mailed there from 12 states. Shipments from North Carolina ranked in the top five, along with Oklahoma, California, Hawaii, and Alabama, it said.

Cockfighting is a felony in the state and a federal ban on the practice took effect in Guam in 2019. Pacelle said the island doesn’t have a significant industry related to roosters and alleges the shipments could only be for fighting.

Other states were also mentioned on Thursday’s call.

Drew Edmondson, a former Oklahoma attorney general, said cockfighting in Oklahoma is “worse.” He says cockfighting bans aren't being enforced, so those who participate feel it's “an open invitation.”

Updated : 2021-01-15 22:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid