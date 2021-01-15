Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Talks remain deadlocked between Indian farmers, government

By ASHOK SHARMA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/15 21:20
Talks remain deadlocked between Indian farmers, government

NEW DELHI (AP) — Talks between the Indian government and representatives of tens of thousands of protesting farmers remained deadlocked Friday, with the government refusing to scrap new agricultural reform laws which the farmers say will benefit large corporations.

The farmers will continue their nearly 2-month blockade of highways connecting the capital with the country’s north and threatened to intensify the protest by organizing a massive tractor rally in New Delhi during Republic Day celebrations on Jan. 26, said Rakesh Tikait, a farmer leader.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said there was "no decisive turn’’ during Friday’s ninth round of talks, and the two sides agreed to meet again next Tuesday.

Hannan Mollah and some other farmer leaders said the government is hoping the farmers will get tired and return home.

Farmers say they can’t accept anything except the repeal of the three new laws.

They fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices under the new laws and that corporations will then push prices down. The government said it is willing to pledge that guaranteed prices will continue.

On Tuesday, India’s Supreme Court temporarily delayed the implementation of the laws and appointed a four-member panel to hear farmers’ objections.

Farmer leaders raised doubts about the panel’s composition and said they would not appear before it.

Updated : 2021-01-15 22:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid