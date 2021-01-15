Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Auckland City out of Club World Cup, cites NZ virus measures

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 20:07
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is interviewed in her office at the parliament in Wellington, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. New Zealand this y...

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is interviewed in her office at the parliament in Wellington, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. New Zealand this y...

ZURICH (AP) — Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand have caused next month’s Club World Cup to shrink from seven teams to six.

Auckland City told FIFA on Friday it could no longer represent Oceania at the tournament in Qatar because of the “COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine measures required by the New Zealand authorities.”

FIFA said the requirements in New Zealand “in relation to isolation and quarantine” go beyond the soccer body’s remit.

Auckland’s absence means Qatari champion Al-Duhail will get a bye into the second round. The six-team tournament draw will be made at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on Tuesday.

New Zealand is also working with FIFA to co-host the 2023 Women’s World Cup with Australia.

New Zealand, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has won wide acclaim for combating the pandemic. The nation of 5 million people has registered only 25 deaths because of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

FIFA also praised Qatar, which hosted the latter stages of the Asian Champions League last year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-15 22:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid