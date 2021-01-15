Taiwanese returnee from Guam did not die of coronavirus

The China Airlines humanitarian flight on the ground in Guam Jan. 11 The China Airlines humanitarian flight on the ground in Guam Jan. 11 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A passenger on a Jan. 11 humanitarian flight from Guam who later died during his quarantine had not been infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), the New Taipei City health department announced Friday (Jan. 15).

The flight, carried out by China Airlines, had been organized to transfer patients from Guam to Taiwan for medical care and to take Taiwanese nationals home who had lost their jobs in Guam and Saipan due to the pandemic.

One of the passengers, a 73-year-old man from the district of Tamsui, failed to pick up his phone when he was called up at home Thursday (Jan. 14), CNA reported. When local officials and police went to look him up, they found him lying unconscious on the balcony of his apartment.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital, with an autopsy planned to determine the cause of death. A coronavirus test conducted Thursday produced a negative result, officials said.