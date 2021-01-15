Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese returnee from Guam did not die of coronavirus

73-year-old died during home quarantine days after his return from Guam

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/15 19:54
The China Airlines humanitarian flight on the ground in Guam Jan. 11 

The China Airlines humanitarian flight on the ground in Guam Jan. 11  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A passenger on a Jan. 11 humanitarian flight from Guam who later died during his quarantine had not been infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), the New Taipei City health department announced Friday (Jan. 15).

The flight, carried out by China Airlines, had been organized to transfer patients from Guam to Taiwan for medical care and to take Taiwanese nationals home who had lost their jobs in Guam and Saipan due to the pandemic.

One of the passengers, a 73-year-old man from the district of Tamsui, failed to pick up his phone when he was called up at home Thursday (Jan. 14), CNA reported. When local officials and police went to look him up, they found him lying unconscious on the balcony of his apartment.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital, with an autopsy planned to determine the cause of death. A coronavirus test conducted Thursday produced a negative result, officials said.

Guam
humanitarian flight
coronavirus
COVID-19
Tamsui
New Taipei City

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese singer Fanny Liu is 'close contact' of Covid case in Hebei, China
Taiwanese singer Fanny Liu is 'close contact' of Covid case in Hebei, China
2021/01/15 11:56
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
2021/01/15 10:49
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
2021/01/15 10:22
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to search for pandemic origins
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to search for pandemic origins
2021/01/14 20:30
Taiwan’s 1,500 extra quarantine rooms fully booked ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan’s 1,500 extra quarantine rooms fully booked ahead of Lunar New Year
2021/01/14 18:03

Updated : 2021-01-15 20:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid