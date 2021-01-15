Alexa
McClean suspended by Stoke for training in private gym

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 18:28
STOKE, England (AP) — Ireland international James McClean was suspended by English second-division club Stoke for allegedly breaching coronavirus regulations by training in a private gym.

There will be a disciplinary hearing into McClean's conduct, Stoke said late Thursday.

The 31-year-old McClean, who tested positive for COVID-19 in November while on international duty, will not be available for selection for Saturday’s game against Blackburn.

Indoor gyms are currently closed in Britain during the pandemic.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

