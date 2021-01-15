Body found in Taiwan river believed to be missing Indonesian student

The body of an Indonesian student missing since Jan. 1 is believed to have been found The body of an Indonesian student missing since Jan. 1 is believed to have been found (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A body found floating in the Tamsui River in New Taipei City might be the Indonesian student who fell off a ship after a New Year’s Eve party, reports said Friday (Jan. 15).

In the early hours of Jan. 1, students who had chartered a yacht to celebrate the New Year reported one of their colleagues had become unwell and fallen into the river. However, immediate search actions failed to find the student, named as Lin (林), a 19-year-old man.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, police received a report that a body had been found floating in the Tamsui River close to a bicycle path near the districts of Bali and Wugu, CNA reported. Police cordoned off the scene and the Indonesian student’s relatives were alerted to try and identify the body.

While a further investigation was necessary, initial reports seemed to indicate his identity could be confirmed, police said.

