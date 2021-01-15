Taiwan's Pegatron teams up with Tesla on charging stations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Pegatron (和碩) is reportedly expanding its partnership with Tesla in order to enter the supply chain for its electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

On Thursday (Jan. 14), TechNews reported that in addition to assembling instrument panels for Tesla, it has officially entered that company's EV charging station supply chain. It is expected to begin mass production of the charging stations in the third quarter of this year and share orders with Delta Electronics (台達電).

Propelled by the news, Pegatron stock soared to its daily limit within the first 10 minutes of trading that day, and its share price hit a new three-year high. When asked about news reports that it had entered the supply chain of the California-based company, Pegatron stated that it would not comment on an individual customer.

Pegatron is actively deploying in the electric vehicle market. In addition to entering the supply chain of car manufacturers in Europe, the U.S., and Japan, it has expanded its business to the EV vehicle industry.

Previously, Pegatron manufactured control computers for Tesla's Model 3. A few days ago, it even expressed its intention to build a plant in the U.S. to better serve its American customers.

Tesla recently announced that it will deliver nearly 500,000 vehicles in 2020, an annual increase of 36 percent. Tesla CEO Elon Musk estimates that the company will deliver 840,000 to 1 million vehicles in 2021, an increase of 68 percent.

As Tesla's deliveries of vehicles increase sharply this year, its production of EV charging stations will also increase, resulting in a boost to Pegatron's revenue.