Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Top shopping mall in southern Taiwan reports growth despite pandemic

Strong sales of luxury products boosted growth at Hanshin department stores last year

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/15 18:03
(Hanshin Department Store photo)

(Hanshin Department Store photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even as the pandemic hit many sectors of the economy in 2020, Kaohsiung's Hanshin Department Store and Hanshin Arena Shopping Plaza both reported sales growth.

Hanshin Stores (漢神百貨) stated that the growth was mainly boosted by its newly renovated floor featuring top international designer brands. Sales on this floor leaped 25 percent in 2020 relative to the previous year, while revenues from the cosmetics floor increased by 6 percent.

Combined sales from Hanshin's two outlets in the southern city amounted to NT$23.9 billion (US$0.85 billion), up 6 percent from 2019.

Hanshin Arena Shopping Plaza is expecting another good year in 2021 after the completion of its mega renovation project in the fourth quarter, along with the upgrade of its shopping app, just in time to drive growth momentum in peak shopping season.

shopping mall
Hanshin
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
2021/01/15 10:22
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to search for pandemic origins
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to search for pandemic origins
2021/01/14 20:30
Japan bars business visitors from Taiwan amid COVID surge
Japan bars business visitors from Taiwan amid COVID surge
2021/01/13 19:58
Indonesia launches vaccination drive as COVID-19 deaths hit record
Indonesia launches vaccination drive as COVID-19 deaths hit record
2021/01/13 19:00
Former Taiwan health minister’s comments about COVID-positive doctor spark outrage
Former Taiwan health minister’s comments about COVID-positive doctor spark outrage
2021/01/13 18:58

Updated : 2021-01-15 19:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid