Top shopping mall in southern Taiwan reports growth despite pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even as the pandemic hit many sectors of the economy in 2020, Kaohsiung's Hanshin Department Store and Hanshin Arena Shopping Plaza both reported sales growth.

Hanshin Stores (漢神百貨) stated that the growth was mainly boosted by its newly renovated floor featuring top international designer brands. Sales on this floor leaped 25 percent in 2020 relative to the previous year, while revenues from the cosmetics floor increased by 6 percent.

Combined sales from Hanshin's two outlets in the southern city amounted to NT$23.9 billion (US$0.85 billion), up 6 percent from 2019.

Hanshin Arena Shopping Plaza is expecting another good year in 2021 after the completion of its mega renovation project in the fourth quarter, along with the upgrade of its shopping app, just in time to drive growth momentum in peak shopping season.