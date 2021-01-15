Taiwan warns against sharing false COVID quarantine hospital list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sharing a false list of hospitals where coronavirus (COVID-19) patients are allegedly being quarantined could result in a fine of up to NT$3 million (US$107,000), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) warned Friday (Jan. 15).

After a doctor and a nurse at a Taoyuan hospital became domestic coronavirus cases, concerns grew about more possible infections at hospitals, though tests of the pair's contacts have so far turned out to be negative.

Since then, a list has been circulating online with the heading “If you don’t have any business there, don’t visit these hospitals.” The list names hospitals supposedly treating coronavirus patients, CNA reported.

The CECC on Friday described the list as “fake news” and called on the public not to spread erroneous information. All news about the coronavirus pandemic should come from the CECC, spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said, adding that people should check the source of information with an unclear origin before distributing it online.

Chuang reminded the public that spreading fake news about the pandemic is punishable by a prison term of up to three years or a fine of up to NT$3 million.