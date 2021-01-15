Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan releases KMT lawmaker accused of Sogo bribes on bail

DPP legislator Su Chen-ching and his office manager still detained

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/15 16:00
KMT lawmaker Sufin Siluko being led away for questioning on Aug. 1, 2020 

KMT lawmaker Sufin Siluko being led away for questioning on Aug. 1, 2020  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Sufin Siluko (廖國棟), accused of taking bribes in a scandal involving Sogo department stores, can walk free if he posts bail totaling NT$10 billion (US$357,000), a court ruled Friday (Jan. 15).

Of the several politicians allegedly involved, only Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Su Chen-ching (蘇震清) and his legislative office manager Yu Hsueh-yang (余學洋) were still in custody, CNA reported.

Earlier, independent legislator Chao Cheng-yu (趙正宇), KMT lawmaker Chen Chao-ming (陳超明) and former New Power Party (NPP) Chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) were released on bail.

Most of the politicians allegedly accepted money from Lee Heng-lung (李恆隆), who was chairman of Pacific Distribution Investment Co. two decades ago. After his company lost control over Sogo department stores in Taiwan to the Far Eastern Group, he tried to win back control by influencing government officials to reopen the case, reports said.

The Taipei District Court ruled Friday that Sufin Siluko could leave detention for the first time since August, but on the condition that he did not move house, travel overseas, or venture out to sea. The KMT politician was indicted for allegedly accepting NT$7.9 million in bribes.

The decision to release him was made after investigators questioned Lee Friday morning, according to CNA. Cable station TVBS saw the development as a sign that prosecutors were stepping up the pace of their investigation.

Sogo
scandal
bribes
Sufin Siluko
bail
Far Eastern Group
Taipei District Court

RELATED ARTICLES

Brazil finds China's Sinovac vaccine only 50% effective
Brazil finds China's Sinovac vaccine only 50% effective
2021/01/13 18:23
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
2021/01/11 09:17
Taipei court approves dismissal of Tatung chair for abuse of power
Taipei court approves dismissal of Tatung chair for abuse of power
2020/12/17 17:27
Japanese ex-Premier Abe investigated in dinner funding irregularities
Japanese ex-Premier Abe investigated in dinner funding irregularities
2020/11/24 17:59
Taiwan tycoon sentenced to 8 years and 6 months for illegal loans
Taiwan tycoon sentenced to 8 years and 6 months for illegal loans
2020/11/20 20:17

Updated : 2021-01-15 17:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient