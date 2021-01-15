Taiwan releases KMT lawmaker accused of Sogo bribes on bail

KMT lawmaker Sufin Siluko being led away for questioning on Aug. 1, 2020 KMT lawmaker Sufin Siluko being led away for questioning on Aug. 1, 2020 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Sufin Siluko (廖國棟), accused of taking bribes in a scandal involving Sogo department stores, can walk free if he posts bail totaling NT$10 billion (US$357,000), a court ruled Friday (Jan. 15).

Of the several politicians allegedly involved, only Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Su Chen-ching (蘇震清) and his legislative office manager Yu Hsueh-yang (余學洋) were still in custody, CNA reported.

Earlier, independent legislator Chao Cheng-yu (趙正宇), KMT lawmaker Chen Chao-ming (陳超明) and former New Power Party (NPP) Chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) were released on bail.

Most of the politicians allegedly accepted money from Lee Heng-lung (李恆隆), who was chairman of Pacific Distribution Investment Co. two decades ago. After his company lost control over Sogo department stores in Taiwan to the Far Eastern Group, he tried to win back control by influencing government officials to reopen the case, reports said.

The Taipei District Court ruled Friday that Sufin Siluko could leave detention for the first time since August, but on the condition that he did not move house, travel overseas, or venture out to sea. The KMT politician was indicted for allegedly accepting NT$7.9 million in bribes.

The decision to release him was made after investigators questioned Lee Friday morning, according to CNA. Cable station TVBS saw the development as a sign that prosecutors were stepping up the pace of their investigation.