Photo of the Day: Super-colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan

500 Giant Audrey is 20x the size of normal coffee mug, sells for NT$11,000

  126
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/15 16:09
(Facebook, Taipei 101 Mall photo)

(Facebook, Taipei 101 Mall photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starbucks Taiwan on Wednesday (Jan. 13) began offering a gargantuan coffee mug for Taiwanese collectors.

To mark the opening of its 500th store in Taiwan, Starbucks on its Facebook page on Wednesday (Jan. 13) announced the launch of its special edition "Giant Audrey Mug." One side of the white mug features the Starbucks Siren, while the other side has the words "Taiwan 500."

Photo of the Day: Super-colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
(Taipei 101 mall photo)

The most distinctive feature, however, is its massive size. The monster mug weighs in at 4.4 kilograms and is 20 times the size of a standard Starbucks coffee cup.

So gigantic is the jug, the man seen modeling it struggles to hold it up with one hand. Giant Audrey also comes with a goliath price tag of NT$11,000 (US$392).

Photo of the Day: Super-colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
(Taipei 101 mall photo)

Those curious to see the jumbo jar in person can catch a glimpse at the Taipei 101 Mall, where one is on display next to its diminutive cousin. The colossal cup can be purchased at 20 different Starbucks branches across the country.

Some netizens speculated on what the physical effects of drinking such a large amount of coffee would be. However, the company stated that the product is for collection and viewing purposes only and not meant to serve as a real beverage container.

Photo of the Day: Super-colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
(Taipei 101 mall photo)

Starbucks
starbucks coffee
coffee
coffee brand
Taipei 101 Mall
Taipei 101
mugs

Updated : 2021-01-15 17:39 GMT+08:00

