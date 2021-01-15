Alexa
Dutch government could quit over child benefits scandal

By  Deutsche Welle
2021/01/15 07:20

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will decide later on Friday whether to resign after it emerged that officials had wrongly pursued thousands of people over welfare fraud.

Rutte has called a Cabinet meeting in The Hague where ministers will make up their minds on quitting just two months before a planned general election.

What is the scandal about?

The Dutch tax office accused thousands of families of fraudulenty claiming child between 2013 and 2019. It demanded repaymens that drove many to financial ruin.

A parliamentary report called it an "unpredecented injustice" to claw back tens of thousands of euros without giving the accused a chance to prove their innocence.

Rutte, who has been prime minister since 2010, described the episode as "shameful."

What have the political consequences been so far?

The pressure on Rutte's four-party coalition to resign increased on Thursday when the leader of the opposition Labour party, Lodewijk Asscher, quit.

Asscher, who will no longer contest the March 17 parliamentary election, served as social affairs minister from 2012 to 2017.

"'I did not know that the tax office was wrongfully hunting down thousands of families," the veteran of Dutch politics said as he offered his resignation.

Compensation of at least €30,000 ($36,400) is being paid to roughly 10,000 families.

The families this week filed charges against five politicians, including Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Economy Minister Eric Wiebes, for their role in the mismanagement.

What are the chances the government will resign?

Despite the scandal, opinion polls show Rutte’s government has the approval of two-thirds of the public.

If ministers decide to step down, they could stay on until March's poll under a caretaker status.

Voters will cast ballot to decide who will take up the 150 seats in the Dutch House of Representatives.

Rutte's closest challenger is Geert Wilders, the leader of the anti-Islam, eurosceptic Party for Freedom, who he beat into second place in the 2017 election.

The Netherlands is currently under a strict lockdown in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

jf/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-01-15 16:08 GMT+08:00

