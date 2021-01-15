Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

American Magic loses to Team UK in AmCup challenger series

By STEVE McMORRAN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/15 14:26
Ineos Team UK, left, leads American Magic during the Prada Cup challengers series on Auckland's Waitemate Harbour, New Zealand, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021....
Ineos Team UK, right, leads American Magic during the Prada Cup challengers series on Auckland's Waitemate Harbour, New Zealand, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021...

Ineos Team UK, left, leads American Magic during the Prada Cup challengers series on Auckland's Waitemate Harbour, New Zealand, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021....

Ineos Team UK, right, leads American Magic during the Prada Cup challengers series on Auckland's Waitemate Harbour, New Zealand, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021...

Everything went to plan for American Magic on Friday on the first day of the America’s Cup challenger series at Auckland, New Zealand.

The problem was the plan itself.

The New York Yacht Club-backed U.S. team lost by 1 minute, 20 seconds to INEOS Team UK in the opening race of the series as the British team pulled off a remarkable form reversal after previously struggling with technical issues. Team UK lost all six races in the pre-Christmas America’s Cup World Series and its form improvement on Friday took all observers by surprise.

American Magic was the first of two teams to experience that form reversal and Team UK went on to beat Italy’s Luna Rossa by 28 seconds later in the day.

Skipper of the United States team Terry Hutchinson put the loss down to a tactical error.

“We’ve been debriefing the race for the last bit and the disappointing part was that we kinda did what we wanted to do and it was wrong,” Hutchinson said. “I think that’s a little bit of yachting racing, that’s sport and obviously INEOS, they set up a great day all the way round.

“From our perspective, we gave up a little bit at the end of the first leg by choosing left gate over right gate and they made a bit jump there and, with the width of the racecourse, if you get two wind shifts behind it’s going to be hard to grind them down."

The impression of the day was that Team UK had not only improved but transformed their yacht Britannia in the few weeks between the World Series and the start of the challengers series for the Prada Cup.

Before Christmas, Team UK had barely been able to get around the race course, especially in light winds as Britannia stubbornly refused to rise up on its foils.

On Friday, Britannia all but flew around the course, helped by a flawless sailing performance from its crew and tactical effort by skipper Ben Ainslee and tactician Giles Scott.

“We went off the start line with INEOS to windward and we stretched out in front of them with a little bit of a left shift,” Hutchinson said. “We tacked and everything was going OK for probably the first minute, then they picked up a bit of pressure, maybe got a little bit more left-hand shift to leeward off us and they came around our bow.

“One thing you know for certain is that the boat in more wind is going to go faster and I think that was on display.”

American Magic will race twice on Saturday against Luna Rossa, then again against Team UK.

Teams race each other four times in the series which runs until Feb. 22 before semifinals and a final will find the challenger which will race Team New Zealand in the 36th America’s Cup match in March.

__

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-15 16:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient