BYU rallies to defeat Saint Mary's 62-52

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 14:47
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Barcello scored 14 points and BYU held Saint Mary's scoreless for almost 10 minutes down the stretch in the second half to win 62-52 on Thursday night.

The Cougars were losing 50-43 after Tommy Kuhse made a pair of free throw with 10:36 to go. Gideon George scored four points, followed by Trevin Knell scoring four and Brandon Averette scoring four for the Cougars. Caleb Lohner made a pair of free throws before Averette capped the 16-0 run with less than a minute to play.

Logan Johnson's layup with 45 seconds left ended a 9-minute, 51-second scoring draught and an 11:20 stretch without a field goal. The Gaels missed 10 straight shots.

BYU (10-3, 1-1 West Coast Conference) last won at Saint Mary's in 2014, going 1 of 8 from 3-point range. The Cougars ended the skid despite going 1 of 10 behind the arc.

Kuhse and Quinn Clinton scored 12 points each for Saint Mary's (9-4, 0-2), which is home against top-ranked Gonzaga on Saturday night.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-15 16:07 GMT+08:00

