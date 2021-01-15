Indonesia postpones fee changes for migrant workers in Taiwan until July

BP2MI Chief Benny Rhamdani (right) announced a delay for changes in migrant workers fees until July 15 BP2MI Chief Benny Rhamdani (right) announced a delay for changes in migrant workers fees until July 15 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indonesia has postponed fee changes for migrant workers, which have provoked opposition from employers in Taiwan, by six months, reports said Friday (Jan. 15).

The changes were initially due to take effect on Jan. 15, but they will now be postponed until July 15, CNA quoted the Agency for the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers (BP2MI) as saying. The agency said local governments had not prepared adequate budgets for the changes.

According to the policy, the payment of placement fees for Indonesian workers overseas would have to be shared between their overseas employers and local governments in Indonesia.

The changes would have been applied to 14 countries importing labor from the Southeast Asian country, including Taiwan, but Taiwanese employers protested. As a result, Taiwanese government officials held a video conference with their Indonesian counterparts in December to discuss the issue. A second video conference scheduled for Thursday (Jan. 14) was called off at the request of Jakarta, CNA reported.

Under the changes, overseas employers would be responsible for airline tickets, visa and contract fees, payments to the Indonesian labor broker, health checks before and after leaving Indonesia, transportation to the airport in Indonesia, and housing costs in the host country.

The local government in the worker’s home region would bear the cost of training and of obtaining proof of fitness for work, according to the CNA report.

BP2MI chief Benny Rhamdani said he would resign if he was unable to implement the policy on its new target date of July 15. He said discussions about the reforms had been conducted with Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore.