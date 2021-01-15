Alexa
  1. Home
  2. New Immigrants

Indonesia postpones fee changes for migrant workers in Taiwan until July

Taiwanese employers of Indonesian migrant workers have opposed the changes

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/15 14:57
BP2MI Chief Benny Rhamdani (right) announced a delay for changes in migrant workers fees until July 15 

BP2MI Chief Benny Rhamdani (right) announced a delay for changes in migrant workers fees until July 15  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indonesia has postponed fee changes for migrant workers, which have provoked opposition from employers in Taiwan, by six months, reports said Friday (Jan. 15).

The changes were initially due to take effect on Jan. 15, but they will now be postponed until July 15, CNA quoted the Agency for the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers (BP2MI) as saying. The agency said local governments had not prepared adequate budgets for the changes.

According to the policy, the payment of placement fees for Indonesian workers overseas would have to be shared between their overseas employers and local governments in Indonesia.

The changes would have been applied to 14 countries importing labor from the Southeast Asian country, including Taiwan, but Taiwanese employers protested. As a result, Taiwanese government officials held a video conference with their Indonesian counterparts in December to discuss the issue. A second video conference scheduled for Thursday (Jan. 14) was called off at the request of Jakarta, CNA reported.

Under the changes, overseas employers would be responsible for airline tickets, visa and contract fees, payments to the Indonesian labor broker, health checks before and after leaving Indonesia, transportation to the airport in Indonesia, and housing costs in the host country.

The local government in the worker’s home region would bear the cost of training and of obtaining proof of fitness for work, according to the CNA report.

BP2MI chief Benny Rhamdani said he would resign if he was unable to implement the policy on its new target date of July 15. He said discussions about the reforms had been conducted with Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Indonesia
Indonesian workers
Indonesian migrant workers
migrant workers
BP2MI
Benny Rhamdani

RELATED ARTICLES

Indonesia launches vaccination drive as COVID-19 deaths hit record
Indonesia launches vaccination drive as COVID-19 deaths hit record
2021/01/13 19:00
Taiwan reports three COVID cases imported from Indonesia, Philippines
Taiwan reports three COVID cases imported from Indonesia, Philippines
2021/01/09 15:20
Indonesia frees radical cleric linked to Bali bombings that killed 202
Indonesia frees radical cleric linked to Bali bombings that killed 202
2021/01/09 06:00
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
2021/01/08 20:44
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
2021/01/02 14:25

Updated : 2021-01-15 16:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient