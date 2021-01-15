Indonesian fisheries worker in Taiwan tests positive for Covid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Friday (Jan. 15) reported one new Wuhan coronavirus case imported from Indonesia, after reporting zero new cases on Thursday.

On Friday, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one new imported coronavirus case, bringing the country's total number to 843. The latest case is an Indonesian man who tested positive for the virus just as his quarantine was ending.

According to Chuang, Case No. 844 is an Indonesian fisheries worker in his 20s who came to Taiwan for work on Dec. 31 of last year. He had submitted negative results of a coronavirus test taken within three days of his flight and went directly to a quarantine facility upon arrival in Taiwan.

Although he did not report feeling any symptoms, he was tested for the coronavirus on Jan. 13, just as his quarantine was set to end. On Jan. 15, he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Since he is asymptomatic and did not come into contact with other persons during his quarantine, the health department has not listed any other contacts in his case.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 135,340 COVID-19 tests, with 133,021 coming back negative. Out of the 843 officially confirmed cases, 746 were imported, 58 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from the cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 741 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 95 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.