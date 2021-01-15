Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Indonesian fisheries worker in Taiwan tests positive for Covid

Taiwan reports one imported coronavirus case from Indonesia

  316
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/15 14:43
(Greenpeace photo)

(Greenpeace photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Friday (Jan. 15) reported one new Wuhan coronavirus case imported from Indonesia, after reporting zero new cases on Thursday.

On Friday, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one new imported coronavirus case, bringing the country's total number to 843. The latest case is an Indonesian man who tested positive for the virus just as his quarantine was ending.

According to Chuang, Case No. 844 is an Indonesian fisheries worker in his 20s who came to Taiwan for work on Dec. 31 of last year. He had submitted negative results of a coronavirus test taken within three days of his flight and went directly to a quarantine facility upon arrival in Taiwan.

Although he did not report feeling any symptoms, he was tested for the coronavirus on Jan. 13, just as his quarantine was set to end. On Jan. 15, he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Since he is asymptomatic and did not come into contact with other persons during his quarantine, the health department has not listed any other contacts in his case.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 135,340 COVID-19 tests, with 133,021 coming back negative. Out of the 843 officially confirmed cases, 746 were imported, 58 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from the cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 741 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 95 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

Covid
Covid cases
Covid infections
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
coronavirus cases
coronavirus infections

RELATED ARTICLES

WHO team arrives in Wuhan to search for pandemic origins
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to search for pandemic origins
2021/01/14 20:30
Taiwan’s 1,500 extra quarantine rooms fully booked ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan’s 1,500 extra quarantine rooms fully booked ahead of Lunar New Year
2021/01/14 18:03
Taipei Game Show to take advantage of haven from COVID
Taipei Game Show to take advantage of haven from COVID
2021/01/14 17:21
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
2021/01/14 16:06
Taiwan CECC to test 400 more contacts of doctor, nurse
Taiwan CECC to test 400 more contacts of doctor, nurse
2021/01/14 15:17

Updated : 2021-01-15 16:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient