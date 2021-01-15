Taiwan sees first appearance of rare bar-headed geese

Bar-headed goose is known for its ability to reach extreme altitudes. (Pixabay photo) Bar-headed goose is known for its ability to reach extreme altitudes. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rare bar-headed geese made a surprise visit to Taiwan earlier this week, marking their first-ever appearance in the subtropical nation.

Native to East and South Asia, the black-and-white-headed birds are known for their ability to reach extreme altitudes during their biannual migrations across the Himalayas. They have been recorded at heights of more than 7,000 meters, with a few mountain climbers even reported having seen them fly over the summits around Mount Everest, which are over 8,000 meters tall.

A bar-headed goose typically weighs 2-3 kilograms, with a body length of between 68-78 centimeters. It usually breeds around lakes and marshes in the Middle East and migrates to low wetlands in South Asia to spend the winter.

A Taiwanese birdwatcher, surnamed Lai (賴), said he first discovered the unlikely visitors on the Lanyang Plain in Yilan County on Tuesday (Jan. 12). He said there were eight bar-headed geese in total and he was excited to share his discovery with bird lovers across the country.

Huang Shu-ting (黃蜀婷), the head of a bird photography club in Tainan, said she rushed to Yilan at 2 a.m. Friday morning after hearing the news. She pointed out that this was the first time the bar-headed geese visited Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Yilan Wild Bird Federation President Chen Chieh-peng (陳介鵬) said the unusual appearance of the bar-headed geese may be attributed to global climate change. He added that the recent cold air masses near Taiwan could also be a factor, reported CNA.



Bar-headed geese spotted on Lanyang Plain in Yilan Tuesday. (Lai photo)