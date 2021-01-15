Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan sees first appearance of rare bar-headed geese

Unique bird species known for reaching extreme altitudes when migrating across Himalayas

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/15 15:22
Bar-headed goose is known for its ability to reach extreme altitudes. (Pixabay photo) 

Bar-headed goose is known for its ability to reach extreme altitudes. (Pixabay photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rare bar-headed geese made a surprise visit to Taiwan earlier this week, marking their first-ever appearance in the subtropical nation.

Native to East and South Asia, the black-and-white-headed birds are known for their ability to reach extreme altitudes during their biannual migrations across the Himalayas. They have been recorded at heights of more than 7,000 meters, with a few mountain climbers even reported having seen them fly over the summits around Mount Everest, which are over 8,000 meters tall.

A bar-headed goose typically weighs 2-3 kilograms, with a body length of between 68-78 centimeters. It usually breeds around lakes and marshes in the Middle East and migrates to low wetlands in South Asia to spend the winter.

A Taiwanese birdwatcher, surnamed Lai (賴), said he first discovered the unlikely visitors on the Lanyang Plain in Yilan County on Tuesday (Jan. 12). He said there were eight bar-headed geese in total and he was excited to share his discovery with bird lovers across the country.

Huang Shu-ting (黃蜀婷), the head of a bird photography club in Tainan, said she rushed to Yilan at 2 a.m. Friday morning after hearing the news. She pointed out that this was the first time the bar-headed geese visited Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Yilan Wild Bird Federation President Chen Chieh-peng (陳介鵬) said the unusual appearance of the bar-headed geese may be attributed to global climate change. He added that the recent cold air masses near Taiwan could also be a factor, reported CNA.

Taiwan sees first appearance of rare bar-headed geese
Bar-headed geese spotted on Lanyang Plain in Yilan Tuesday. (Lai photo)

bar-headed goose
Taiwan birds
Bird watching
Himalayas
Lanyang Plain
Yilan
nature

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan accuses Hong Kong firm of illegal COVID mask production
Taiwan accuses Hong Kong firm of illegal COVID mask production
2021/01/08 20:35
Snow falls on Mount Taiping in northeast Taiwan
Snow falls on Mount Taiping in northeast Taiwan
2021/01/07 19:52
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
2021/01/01 16:26
Spelunkers on Taiwan’s Shoushan must have permits
Spelunkers on Taiwan’s Shoushan must have permits
2020/12/31 20:55
Taiwan's Yilan sees 27 straight days of rain
Taiwan's Yilan sees 27 straight days of rain
2020/12/24 11:57

Updated : 2021-01-15 16:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient