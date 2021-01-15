Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB

By  Central News Agency
2021/01/15 19:00
Temperatures will drop again on Saturday across Taiwan. 

Temperatures will drop again on Saturday across Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

A strong cold air mass is expected to send temperatures plummeting across the country from Saturday (Jan. 16) to next Monday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Friday.

The bureau has issued low temperature warnings to most areas of central and southern parts of the country, as lows there could drop below 10 degrees Celsius over the three-day period.

The areas likely to be worst-affected are Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, it said.

Meanwhile, northern and eastern Taiwan could experience showers over the weekend, while cloudy to clear skies are likely in most other areas, the CWB said.

The cold air mass could ease from next Tuesday, with temperatures up by 1-3 degrees nationwide, it said.

Another weather front, however, is expected to approach Taiwan later in the week, bringing more rain to the country, according to forecasters.

cold air mass
temperature falling
cold spell
cold temperatures
Central Weather Bureau
weather forecast
weather report

RELATED ARTICLES

Southern Taiwan cities record lowest temperatures in 35 years
Southern Taiwan cities record lowest temperatures in 35 years
2021/01/12 11:17
Cold wave to bring more snow to Taiwan today
Cold wave to bring more snow to Taiwan today
2021/01/11 12:48
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
2021/01/09 12:08
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
2021/01/07 10:14
Mercury to drop below 6 degrees as cold wave hits Taiwan on Jan. 7
Mercury to drop below 6 degrees as cold wave hits Taiwan on Jan. 7
2021/01/06 17:01

Updated : 2021-01-15 19:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid